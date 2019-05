DRIVING over 70km each day to carry out his voluntary work is not at all a burden for retired headmaster Tanging Asun.

In fact, it is his passion that drives him, and he has been doing so for the last three years when he joined the Malaysian ICT Volunteer (MIV) programme organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

His keen interest in ICT and his desire to help those from his hometown of Beluru, Sarawak prompted the 67-year-old to use the MIV as a platform to keep himself active.

He said he was the first to join the Beluru Internet Centre, set up three years ago and still remains an active member.

“I now live in Miri but I don’t mind travelling to my hometown to carry out ICT volunteer activities as it is my way of giving back to the community,“ he said after receiving the Anugerah Sukarelawan Berpengaruh (Influential Volunteer Award) at the MIV Excellence Award ceremony here today.

Tanging was one of 18 other MIV volunteers receiving awards in seven different categories presented by MCMC Digital Sector chief officer Gerard Lim Kim Meng.

Meanwhile, MCMC Chairman Al-Ishal Ishak in his speech read by Lim, said the commission had received positive feedback from MIV volunteers who had participated in the programme since its inception in 2016.

Al-Ishal said 1,755 people had so far been been selected and trained as MIV volunteers through various programmes and activities, impacting 2.3 million people nationwide. — Bernama