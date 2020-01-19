A sky too blue for Kedahans as cloud seeding gets delayed

ALOR STAR: The Kedah government is relying on information from the Meteorological Department to determine the best time to carry out cloud seeding.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (pix) said the cloud seeding exercise that was scheduled today may not take off as there were no favourable clouds in sight.

“There were some clouds yesterday but today it is a clear blue sky. So, we will wait for information from the Meteorological Department on what is the best time to carry out the cloud seeding because we really need the rain.

“It has been almost two months without rain and almost every part of the state is facing water shortages. It would affect food supply, not only the rice fields but also marine catch as sea temperatures rise and cause insufficient fish supply,“ he told reporters, here today.

Earlier, he attended a gathering with state civil servants and also the State Secretary Office’s ‘Meet the Clients Day’ at Dataran Medan Bandar here.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said water levels at major dams in the state such as the Ahning Dam, Muda Dam and Pedu Dam have dropped to 30%, adding that the situation is being monitored closely.

“Dam volume levels differ, some are low and some are high but we would monitor it daily. We also have to release water to the rivers for domestic use,“ he said. - Bernama