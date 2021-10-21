A third of Malaysians are victims of stalking, says WAO

PETALING JAYA: Over a third of Malaysians have experienced stalking and this struck fear in them. Stalking cases still occurred throughout the Covid-19 movement control order periods, according to a study by Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) and research group Vase.ai.

There is comprehensive support to make stalking a crime in Malaysia, including support from various political parties, government agencies, NGOs, academics, and the public, WAO said today.

“Draft legal language (amending the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code) has already been prepared in early 2020 by the Anti-Stalking Committee, led by the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) and consisting of other government agencies and NGOs,” it said in a statement that has been endorsed by 50 other organisations.

WAO urged Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his deputy Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin to act swiftly and make stalking a crime.

There is no legal provision for stalking survivors to get restraining orders against stalkers, it pointed out.