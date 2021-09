ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor has 12,000 job vacancies throughout the state as of Aug 27 based on the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) MyFutureJobs website, the Johor State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was told today.

State Investment, Cooperatives, Entrepreneurship Development and Human Resources Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Izhar Ahmad said in August alone, there were 9,931 job openings across the state.

Of the total, he said, the manufacturing sector had the highest number of job vacancies at 2,697.

“Therefore, those in Johor who are still trying to find jobs are urged to be aware of and seize the opportunities that are available,” he said during the winding-up session on the final day of the DUN sitting in Kota Iskandar here today.

Mohd Izhar (Bersatu-Larkin) said Socso had taken the initiative to act as a data collection as well as information centre on human resources such as job offers as well as job loss and placement statistics.

“According to Socso’s records, the number of those in the state who lost their jobs from January to Aug 13, 2021, totalled 3,915 people. The manufacturing industry accounted for the largest number of job losses, involving 1,278 workers,” he said.

On the unemployment rate in Johor, Mohd Izhar said the Movement Control Order (MCO) extension in early 2021 had caused various industry sectors and businesses to experience operational constraints, leading to reduced market demand and the hiring of workers in the affected sectors.

He said this was reflected by a decrease in the number of employed people for the second quarter of 2021 to 1.67 million people compared to 1.87 million people in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Mohd Izhar said the state government’s high commitment in making the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme a success by reaching herd immunity as soon as possible had brought new hope and a positive impact to the people’s lives and the state’s socio-economic situation with the reopening of several economic sectors and greenlight to resume operations.

“According to the Labor Force Survey report, the unemployment rate in Johor in the second quarter of this year declined to 3.8 percent with the number of unemployed persons being 67,800 compared to 4.6 percent a year earlier involving 81,200 people,” he added. — Bernama