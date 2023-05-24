A two-day Coldplay KL show?

PETALING JAYA: Diehard Coldplay fans, you might as well jump on your sofas as the concert promoters and organisers might be extending the show for another day.

According to Berita Harian Online, the Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres concert at Bukit Jalil on November 22 might become a two-day concert.

In an interview with the local Malay daily, Live Nation Malaysia managing director Para Rajagopal said anything is possible and discussions are still ongoing.

“However, nothing has been decided yet,” he added.

Due to popular demand to have a two-day concert, the concert organisers are trying their level best to make every Coldplay fan in Malaysia see their favorite rock band live.

The band who rose to prominence in the early 2000s is expecting a huge sold-out crowd in November, this is evident after it was reported that more than 700,000 fans had tried to grab their hands on the tickets on May 17 which was sold-out in only three hours.

It was also recently announced that the Grammy Award winning rock band will be extending their Nov 11 concert in Kaohsiung, Taiwan for another day.