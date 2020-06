HARDLY anyone has been spared from the Covid-19 pandemic. Nine in 10 Malaysians have felt the unfavourable effects of the crisis in their workplace.The numbers are startling according to a survey by JobStreet.

* 58% experienced the need to work from home

* 48% have been negatively impacted in remuneration and salary

* 24% have been required to take leave

A further 66% have experienced an increased scope of work, particularly higher-paid employees in larger organisations (68%). This was greatest in the education sector (+54%) and manufacturing industry (+45%), which experienced a need for remote learning and greater demand for goods, respectively.

By contrast, a decrease in work was felt by employees working in hospitality/catering (+45%) and architecture/construction (+36%).

Bottomline, one in three employees reported salary reduction of more than 30%.

Majority of the workforce in Malaysia are now concerned about their finances and job security. These have led to unhappiness and discouragement, a lower job happiness rate.