PETALING JAYA: As Malaysia caps the first year of its war against Covid-19 tomorrow, the sombre mood is likely to linger.

The end is still nowhere in sight although, it must be said, the same goes for much of the rest of the world.

The number of new cases to emerge every day remains high, at 1,000 to 2,000. The vaccination process has yet to pick up pace, leaving many medical experts wondering if we will achieve our target of having at least 80% of the population vaccinated before the year is out.

Nonetheless, there are reasons to celebrate as well. The people have mostly adapted to the new normal, going about their daily lives with masks on and keeping their distance from others, without complaint.

Schools have reopened, and for those who have lost their jobs, the government has been disbursing cash. While hardly adequate, it has provided some relief.

The nation first felt the virulence of the coronavirus on March 16 last year when a total of 553 cases were reported in a single day. That also was the highest in Southeast Asia that day.

Recalling the events over the past 12 months, epidemiologist Dr Malina Osman noted that Malaysia was to see two more waves of the infection before they year was through.

Malina, an associate professor at Universiti Putra Malaysia, recalled that the second wave stormed in with 2,696 cases on April 5.

“It was then that we realised drastic action was needed to prevent the infection from spreading further, and that was by minimising movement,” she told theSun.

Schools and non-essential businesses were ordered to shut, interstate and inter-district travel were prohibited while eateries were allowed to open only for takeaways.

Social activities were banned and people were urged to stay home to break the chain of infection.

The strategy worked and by July 9, the number of new cases dropped to 63.

The human tendency to act irrationally on bad news also came to the fore after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin told the nation on March 16 that a national lockdown was to be introduced.

Despite assurances that supplies of essentials would not be disrupted, people swarmed supermarkets and loaded up on essentials and non-essentials. Oddly, toilet roll shelves were the first to be emptied.

The worst was yet to come. With businesses curtailed under the lockdown, job losses multiplied, forcing the government to introduce various measures to keep food on the table for many.

Malina said the country is now in the third wave of the pandemic, which began in February.

“The pattern of infection is declining and hopefully, that will continue until the number of new infections is down to one or two digits,” she said.

Numbers tell the tale, and it is a sobering story. The number of Covid-19 cases has breached the 300,000 mark and is still rising. As of yesterday, the country had 15,511 active cases, with 155 in intensive care.

The death toll has climbed to 1,213 and continues to rise.

However, Malina said with appropriate measures through the second movement control order and the state of Emergency, the situation is now better than it was last year.

“With mass vaccination now under way, and more stringent measures and standard operating procedures enforcement, we hope the number of new cases will continue to drop,” she said.

Malina attributed the start of the third wave, which began in October last year, to the Sabah state elections a month earlier.

“It was then that new clusters formed and the infection spread across the country.”

She said the continued rise in the infection rate in November until January could also have been contributed by the increase in interstate travel and worksite clusters.

Other causes include the entry of the new UK strain, that is known to be highly transmissible.

But fret not, she said. “I feel we are on the right track. We will eventually achieve zero-Covid-19.”