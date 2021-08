PETALING JAYA: Abdul Halim Johari (pix), a retired army sergeant who is now a zookeeper at Zoo Negara, has been helping to save lives, in his own way.

The 55-year-old has been a blood donor for the past 30 years.

His generosity is even more meaningful, now that blood banks are frequently appealing for more blood.

“I don’t have money to give, so I give what I can,” Halim told theSun.

He began donating blood in his 20s.

“I knew it could help to save lives. It is my gift to the community,” he said.

He donates blood every three months, and plasma every two weeks. Halim said he has donated blood 270 times.

For him, helping to save lives is a duty and he is fortunate that his blood type is “O”, making him a universal donor.

“Everyone can work and make money, but not everyone can donate blood. I don’t ask for anything in return because I know the value of saving lives cannot equate with ringgit and sen.”

The National Blood Centre had sent out an appeal to donors to help replenish dwindling supplies. There has been a decline in donation since the surge in Covid-19 infections last year.

The centre’s director,

Dr Noryati Abu Amin, said an optimum level is when there is enough supply to last five to seven days. Blood also has a shelf life, making it impossible to keep it for long periods.

Noryati said they would make an appeal when the available supply drops below optimum level and the blood bank is no longer able to meet demand as quickly as needed.

“We call it critical level. By that, people would think that we have completely run out of blood suplply. That is a misconception,” she said.

Donated blood is used for emergency cases such as childbirth with complications, injuries caused by accidents and for treatment of Thalassemia.

“We have managed to collect about 12,000 bags daily nationwide, but to be safe we should have at least 14,000. We need more people to come forward and continuously donate.”

One bag of blood is enough to save three lives, she added.

Noryati said university students used to account for 30% of blood donors but with the lockdown, their contribution has dropped.

She added people should not fear being infected with Covid-19 because the standard operating procedures (SOP) is strictly enforced during a blood donation drive.

Meanwhile, St John Ambulance Malaysia (SJAM) will be launching a blood donation drive on Aug 31.

Its administration executive manager, Kevin Peter, said the groundwork for the campaign is already being laid for a month-long effort across the country.

Chief of staff (operations) Datuk Burnard Yeo Kim Thong said the Health Ministry could open Covid-19 vaccination centres at blood donation campaigns, “since many people visit these centres now”.

“We can donate blood first, then go for vaccination. Of course, proper screening must be conducted first,” he added.

SJAM former commander-in-chief Datuk

Dr Low Bin Tick appealed to those who are in good health to donate blood.

“It helps to save lives,” he said.