KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court in the trial of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s case here has been told that nearly US$15 million was deposited by Aabar Investment PJS Limited from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), into SRC International Sdn Bhd’s account.

Questioned by lawyer Harvinderjit Singh, representing Najib, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Financial Intelligence and Enforcement Department manager Azizul Adzani Abdul Ghafar confirmed the transaction was carried out on April 2, 2015.

He was referring to documents seized from Ambank Jalan Raja Chulan branch on July 6, 2015.

Harvinderjit: Referring to page 65 of the statement of account, on April 2, 2015, there was money transaction amounting to US$ 14,999,988 deposited by Aabar Investment?

Azizul Adzani: Yes

To another question, the second witness said after carrying out the raid and seizing the documents at Ambank, he had kept eight files containing eight documents, namely, four Ambank accounts belonging to Najib, three accounts of SRC International Sdn Bhd and one account of Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd as well as three envelopes that contained documents, in the locked filing cabinets in his office.

He said prior to that, he had also lodged a police report pertaining to the seizure of the documents at the Tun H. S. Lee police station.

Asked by Harvinderjit whether he made a copy of the police report, the witness said “Yes but I did not bring it today.”

Harvinderjit: Can you bring a copy of the police report to court tomorrow?

Azizul Adzani: Yes

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim later said the prosecution would re-examine the witness once the witness submitted the police report and requested that the witness be present at court tomorrow, with the trial to proceed by calling the third witness.

Najib, 66, faces three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of misuse and three counts of money laundering involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The proceedings before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues tomorrow. — Bernama