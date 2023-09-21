AADK adopts more friendly treatment, rehabilitation-based approach for drug addicts

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) has adopted a new approach for drug addicts participating in its programs by providing treatment and rehabilitation-based programs.

According to Nurshuhaila Ab Rahman, the director of Sungai Besi Drug Rehabilitation Centre (PUSPEN), the previous AADK program was “regimented” and difficult for trainees to follow.

She said the new approach is more humane, fun, and effective, and it focuses on nine components that meet the psychological, emotional, and behavioural needs of the trainees.

“Helping drug addicts means changing their lives so that they can function normally in society rather than just stopping them from taking drugs,” she told a press conference at the centre here.

Nurshuhaila said AADK also ensures that trainees interact with the community to prevent them from feeling isolated.

AADK also equips recovering addicts with skills to prepare their return to society, she added.

She said AADK also has good relationships with some employers and they are willing to offer jobs to former drug addicts.

This will ensure former drug addicts have jobs which will provide them with steady income when they are back in society, she added. - Bernama