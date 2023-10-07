AADK DG: Synthetic drugs sold as low as RM18 on dark web

PUTRAJAYA: Drug addicts can purchase synthetic drugs for as low as RM18 on the dark web or through messaging applications such as Telegram and WhatsApp, according to the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK).

Its director-general Sutekno Ahmad Belon (pix) said these illegal substances such as yaba pills, methamphetamine and ecstasy would then be sent to the buyer’s house via courier or delivery service.

“Instead of going to drug pushers, they (drug addicts) can order and have it delivered directly to their homes,” he told a press conference after the Cabinet Committee on the Eradication of Drugs (JKMD) meeting which was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi here today.

Sutekno said based on the information obtained by AADK, drug addicts spend RM50 every three days on their drug supply, and the amount would increase depending on their level of addiction.

“It (the price) depends on the purity of the substances, cheap ones are sold for as low as RM18 including delivery fee,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sutekno said JKMD today agreed that AADK implement the One Million Anti-Drug Squad Member Campaign to hold more healthy lifestyle programmes and activities.

He said the squad will serve as agents of change in delivering the message ‘Drug Abuse Prevention Starts at Home’.

Ahmad Zahid, after chairing the JKMD meeting today, said the Ministry of Home Affairs and AADK have been given three months to coordinate efforts to devise effective initiatives or programmes to curb drug problems.

He said that several related agencies also need to join hands to draft and organise effective initiatives or programmes so that drug problems can be curbed more effectively. -Bernama