MALACCA: An enforcement officer of the National Anti–Drugs Agency in Jasin who was remanded to assist Malaysian Anti–Corruption Commission (MACC) into alleged soliciting and accepting a bribe was released today.

Magistrate Zaridah Y. Abdul Jaafar allowed the 31–year–old man to be released on a RM20,000 bail in one surety.

The man was believed to have solicited and accepted a bribe of RM3,500 to close a file of a suspect in a drug–related case.

The suspect was detained on Thursday at state MACC office in Alai. — Bernama