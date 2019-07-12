AADK personnel on remand for bribery

MALACCA: A National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) enforcement personnel here has been placed on remand for three days from today for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe.

The remand order against the 31-year-old suspect was issued by magistrate Lee Kim Keat, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

It is learnt that the enforcement personnel had solicited and accepted a bribe of RM3,500 to close a file of a suspect in a drug-related case.

The officer, who is with the Jasin district AADK, was arrested by the MACC yesterday.

State MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail had confirmed the arrest of the AADK personnel. - Bernama