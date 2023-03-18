AADK, Petronas ink MoU to implement Drug-Free Workplace programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the Drug-Free Workplace (Tekad) programme.

AADK director-general Sutekno Ahmad Belon said the drug prevention programme at workplaces was in line with the International Standard On Drug Use Prevention that involves seven main steps, including higher management commitment, policy and authority on drug prevention control.

“In addition, the implementation of training for supervisors, education and awareness programmes, training for providers of the education and awareness programmes for workers, drug prevention programmes in the community, treatment and rehabilitation programmes as well as reintegration into the workforce,” he said in a statement today.

Sutekno also expressed confidence that Petronas will be able to further strengthen its position and achievements through the implementation of the programme as it is able of creating a healthy, safe and prosperous environment.

He said that, indirectly, Petronas employees can become information disseminating agents on the dangers of drugs to friends, neighbours, families and the entire community. - Bernama