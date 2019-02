KUALA LUMPUR: The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) and the Royal Malaysian Police will enhance efforts to curb drug trafficking activities from entering high-risk areas, such as Felda settlements and the People’s Housing Programme (PPR).

Without revealing the strategy, AADK’s director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah said the agency had identified the reason of the influx of drugs of ‘pil kuda’ (Methamphetamine) and syabu pills to the area, which was because the price of the drugs was cheaper.

“We (at the AADK) will ensure the drugs supply to be restricted or minimised and even better if we could eradicate it completely.

“This is to prevent the drug addicts, to get their drug supply including the former drug addicts from returning to their old habit if they returned to this high-risk area,” he said when met after being a guest on Bernama News Channel’s Ruang Bicara programme.

He said for this year, the recovered addicts would not be sent back to their hometowns instead, they would be placed in other areas.

“This is to avoid the negative stigma from the public against the former drug addicts, we will send them to new areas.

“At a new location, people would not know their past, and so they can start over for a new life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said his office recommends the parents whose children were involved with drug abuse to seek counselling.

“Through counselling, they could help to provide guidance and assistance to their children or the local community,” he said. — Bernama