AADK: Synthetic drug addicts need holistic treatment

SEREMBAN: Addicts of synthetic drugs need to be treated in terms of addiction, health and mental aspects to prevent a relapse following rehabilitation, said National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director-general Sutekno Ahmad Belon.

He said this was because if left untreated, an overdose of synthetic drugs could be fatal.

“If a person is addicted, the individual is psychologically affected. The challenge for us in rehabilitation is to first restore the person’s mental state. These people also have health problems, which affects the whole recovery process.

“Currently, synthetic drug abusers not only need to be treated for addiction but also for health and mental problems,“ he told reporters after a handover ceremony of the Mycare System, which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

According to him, the concern now is that synthetic drugs including syabu and psychotropic pills can be purchased online.

In this regard, he said parents and the public should always be vigilant and monitor their children for every purchase of goods they make online or face to face.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the Mycare programme was aimed at helping clients not only in terms of treatment but career development, knowledge, skills, family, health and comfort of residence.

He said to facilitate the distribution of aid and optimise usage, the MyCare system developed in October 2021 was to replace the manual process of collecting client data including personal, family, children and residence.

According to him, the system is expected to have an impact on reducing the rate of addiction, improving the well-being of individuals, families and communities as well as restoring an addict to normal functions through recovery to become a responsible member of society.

Meanwhile, he said the Negeri Sembilan Drug Prevention Action Council (MTMD) intends to turn the two High-Risk Areas (KBT) identified in the state, namely Ampangan and Rompin, into green zones by 2025.

For the record, Negeri Sembilan managed to turn 13 KBTs into green zones last year and eliminated red-zone KBT hotspots throughout the state. - Bernama