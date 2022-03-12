AADK to focus on greening 10 high-risk areas in Malacca

MALACCA: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in Malacca is zeroing in on efforts to green 10 high-risk areas (KBT) to eradicate drug abuse and addiction in the community in the state.

Its director, Wan Madihi Wan Salleh said integrated efforts have been mobilised by relevant departments and agencies since last year in line with the state government’s target to reduce drug abuse and drug addicts by 30 per cent by 2025.

“The coastal and beach areas in Malacca have been identified as among the high-risk areas namely in Tanjung Kling and Pernu in Melaka Tengah district and Kuala Sungai Baru as well as Kuala Linggi in Alor Gajah district.

“Six other high-risk areas for drug addiction are Krubong, Peringgit, Batu Berendam, Malim, Masjid Tanah and Durian Tunggal and all data obtained from various agencies including police which have conducted raids in the areas,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier he represented the State Exco for Health and Anti-Drug, Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh to officiate the state level National Anti-Drugs Day (HADK) in Ayer Keroh.

Commenting further, Wan Madihi said through the greening of KBT programme in 2021, the KBT in Krubong has become the first area to turn green and this year AADK is targeting the KBT in Masjid Tanah and the other locations by 2025.

“In line with the objective, AADK is also stepping up efforts on the rehabilitation of clients to reduce drug addiction apart from being committed to combat the drug menace by stressing on related community roles and responsibility.

In this regard, drug addiction statistics for 2021 up to September showed 114,219 people have been identified to be involved in drug abuse and the number covered 5,000 in Melaka. — Bernama