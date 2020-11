KUALA LUMPUR: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) is upgrading its Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centres (PUSPEN) nationwide to attract more people with drug addiction problems to come forward voluntarily for treatment and rehabilitation.

AADK director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah (pix) said PUSPEN is important because it is one of the ways to encourage more individuals with problems of drug abuse and addiction to come forward voluntarily.

He said studies showed that individuals who came voluntarily for treatment at PUSPEN were more likely to recover from their addiction.

“The upgrading process is done through two components, one in terms of infrastructure to make them more conducive and suitable, and the other, in terms of modules used in the treatment programmes.

“We have to make the modules more suitable and effective for those who come voluntarily by taking into account their position,“ he told a press conference after launching the AADK rehabilitation module at PUSPEN in Sungai Besi here, today.

Zulkifli said the upgrading of the infrastructure at the 11PUSPEN nationwide had already begun this year at a cost of about RM500,000.

The government had given approval for AADK to continue with the upgrading work next year with an allocation of RM3 million made for the purpose, he added. -Bernama