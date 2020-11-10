AAIB records statements from two survivors of chopper incident

PUTRAJAYA: The Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recorded statements from the two survivors of the tragic helicopter incident in Taman Melawati, the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT), in a statement today, said the duo had given their full cooperation during the interview session today.

“The main objective of the investigation is to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident with an aim to safeguard lives and prevent future accidents,” the statement said.

The accident (pix) involved two G2CA type helicopters (9M-HCA and 9MHCB), which were believed to be conducting flight training when they collided mid-air at about noon after taking off from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS), Subang. They had two occupants each.

One of the choppers crashed, claiming the lives of former Royal Malaysian Navy officer Mohamed Sabri Baharom, 56, and businessman Mohd Irfan Fikri Mohamed Rawi, 41.

The two onboard the other helicopter - former Malaysia Airlines Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, 66, and Tan Chai Eian, 51 - survived after the chopper made an emergency landing in a nearby area.

MOT said the investigation was not for the purpose of apportioning blame or liability.

The AAIB, it said, would release its final report with recommendations to improve civil aviation industry safety once the investigation was completed. -Bernama