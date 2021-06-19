AAIM spearheads use of bedside physician ultrasound, echocardiography - Raja Muda of Perlis (Updated)

KANGAR: The Advanced Acute Internal Medicine (AAIM) has been spearheading the adoption and usage of physician ultrasound and echocardiography at the bedside, said the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail. (pix)

“From saving critical minutes in treatment to reducing pathogen exposure due to investigations done in other wards or facilities, the positive results are undeniable.

“Lung ultrasound is capable of picking up abnormalities where access to CT scanning is remote or might expose other patients instead. Bedside echocardiography is instrumental in imaging for causes of shock and all this is possible with a pocket-sized device,” he said.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also the Royal Patron of the Malaysian Advanced Acute Internal Medicine and Ultrasound Society (MAAIMUSS), said this in his speech at the Point Of Care Ultrasonography and Echocardiography Course webinar organised by MAAIMUSS today.

Meanwhile, MAAIMUSS president Prof Datuk Seri Dr Paras Doshi said the webinar course was held to explain the techniques of detecting and treating Covid-19 patients.

“Hospitals in the country have been equipped with ultrasound machines and their usage in the Covid-19 wards benefited patient care,“ he said in a statement.

He said by using this method, doctors could scan critically ill patients immediately and more quickly without moving them to another place. -Bernama