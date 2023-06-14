Aaron Ago: ‘Segulai Sejalai’ in line with Malaysia Madani unity concept

KUALA LUMPUR: The slogan ‘segulai sejalai’ is a phrase in the Iban language that is in line with the concept of unity which is part of Malaysia Madani aspirations, said Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said that the slogan announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the national level Gawai Dayak celebration ceremony which he attended in Kuching, Sarawak on June 7, described the close bond of unity between communities in the Land of the Hornbills.

“There must be unity and harmony, only then we are able to move forward in everything that we do, this is what I think Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim looks at it as he is trying to link it to Malaysia Madani,“ he told reporters after officiating the celebration of International Archives Week 2023 at Arkib Negara here today.

Meanwhile, he said the celebration of the International Archives Week from June 9 to 16 could foster awareness among Malaysians about the role and importance of archives and their collection.

“Perhaps not so many Malaysians are aware that we have a place where historical materials or archives are stored... from the ministry’s point of view, this can give identity to those who contribute (archival materials) or visit because they want to learn history through archival material.

“It will create greater sense of love for the country because the National Archives is under the Ministry of National Unity, and that is one of the ways we foster unity, harmony and identity for Malaysians,“ he said.

Adopting the theme of ‘Archives United’, the celebration by the National Archives of Malaysia is in line with ‘Ini Warisan Kita’ initiative in an effort to preserve and safeguard archival material as a national heritage treasure to nurture love for the country.

This celebration which was originally known as International Archives Day, was held on June 9 every year in line with the Annual General Meeting of the International Council on Archives (ICA) in 2007.

In 2019, the International Archives Day celebration was changed to International Archives Week to give archival institutions around the world the opportunity to hold programmes and activities for a week.

In conjunction with the opening ceremony, the symbolic programme of handing over private collections and from organisations to the National Archives, namely the collection of Prof. Emeritus Datuk Dr. Teo Kok Seong, Tan Sri Zaman Khan, Datuk Harun Din, the Malaysian National Computer Confederation (MNCC) and the Malaysia Soka Gakkai Association.

These private collections were created, received or owned by individuals and figures based on the areas of expertise in various forms and media.

As of April 2023, there are 236,507 units of private collection stored in the National Archives. - Bernama