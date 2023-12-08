Aaron: Cabinet passes suggestion to recite Rukun Negara at gov’t programmes

TAWAU: A previous suggestion by the National Unity Ministry to recite the Rukun Negara at every official government function has been passed at a recent Cabinet meeting.

Its minister, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix) said the suggestion was an effort to instill the spirit of unity among Malaysians.

“We at the Unity Ministry feel that reciting this pledge is very important as we will understand the meeting of unity and harmony in Malaysia when we recite the Rukun Negara.

“Previously, the Rukun Negara was recited at every primary and secondary school but this has faded out recently, so I feel we need to bring this back,” he told reporters after the close of the 2023 national civil service integration networking programme here yesterday.

As the Rukun Negara was formulated following the May 13, 1969 incident, it forms the basis of all government policies and activities to ensure Malaysia is peaceful and harmonious, he said, adding that there were also so many other things that could be done to raise the level of patriotism of Malaysians. -Bernama