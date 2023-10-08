Aaron: KRT capable of contributing to Madani Economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The neighbourhood watch Rukun Tetangga (KRT) area also plays a role in the implementation of the MADANI economy through the agriculture, agro-agriculture and tourism sectors, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the KRT was initially set up due to security factors following May 13, 1969, incident, but its role had changed according to current developments.

Through KRT, he said, the community is able to generate income with the collaboration of several government agencies and contributes to the economy through agriculture, agro-farming and tourism activities.

“Many residents in KRT produce food products such as chilli sauce and in Langkawi, Kedah, there is a KRT there that is very successful, earning millions of ringgit through collaboration with a cooperative in the tourism sector,” he said when appearing as a guest on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme on TV1 today.

Aaron said the ministry aspired to make KRT an umbrella that could help generate income for the local community with the help of government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

Towards this end, he said, the Department of National Unity and Integration in the states to empower the KRT and a working paper on it was being prepared by the ministry to be tabled to the cabinet.

In another development, he said the ministry will launch the Rukun Negara Exploration programme at My Town Shopping Center here this Sunday (Aug 13).

“Recently, we tabled to the cabinet for the five principles of Rukun Negara to be recited at major events and this has been approved.

“I have also suggested that the Rukun Negara be recited at the opening of every Dewan Negara sitting,” he added. - Bernama