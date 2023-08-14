Aaron: ‘Seiring Sejalan’ cartoon exhibition platform to instil unity

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Seiring Sejalan’ cartoon exhibition at Fahrenheit88 in Bukit Bintang here from Aug 11 to Sept 30 serves as a platform to instil and promote the spirit of unity among the community, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said every exhibit was an effective communication tool to help channel the message about the importance of social cohesion.

“This is our heritage showcased through visual art. It should help spread information and positive messages to the community in an effort to build a national identity and unity.

“This exhibition aims to showcase the process of how our country and the Rukun Negara were established so that visitors can learn about the history behind our unity,” he told reporters after launching the cartoon exhibition here today.

Themed ‘We Are Greater Together’, the ‘Seiring Sejalan’ cartoon exhibition is jointly organised by the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM), Fahrenheit88 and Rumah Kartun dan Komik Malaysia in conjunction with this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebration.

It aims to give exposure to the public, especially the younger generation, that visual arts can be a very effective medium of communication to convey messages of unity.

Meanwhile, in his speech, ANM director Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman said the exhibition displayed a cartoon collection that focused on Malaysian unity, as well as events related to independence and former prime ministers that are in ANM’s possession.

“The exhibition features more than 60 artworks, namely cartoons, comics, caricatures, and animation produced by 50 local artists. It is hoped that visitors will understand the country’s history, before and after gaining independence, through this exhibition,” he said.

The exhibition, from 10 am to 10 pm, also offers various exciting activities every weekend, such as a flea market, ‘Sembang Santai’ with experienced cartoonists, and a cartoon and comic drawing workshop. - Bernama