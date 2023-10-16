Aaron: State EXCOs must continue supporting community unification programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: State executive councils are expected to continue supporting the implementation of programmes according to the unity framework developed to strengthen the unification of communities of various races in line with the wishes of the current Unity Government.

National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang, in a statement, said that efforts to support the governance of unity, especially at the state level involving district administration, need to be strengthened so that the mission of unity can be carried out in an integrated manner for the benefit of people and country.

Aaron today chaired the second Sabah and Sarawak Unity Ministers and State Unity Executive Councillors (MExUnity) meeting here today.

MExUnity is organised by the Ministry of National Unity with its membership consisting of the state executive councillors in charge of the unity and non-Islamic religious affairs portfolios.

With implementation starting in 2020, MExUnity is a platform for discussion between the Minister of Unity and the state councillors regarding unification efforts, including the planning and implementation of unity programmes at the state level to ensure that national integration is preserved and strengthened.

Today’s meeting discussed a number of key issues such as the proposed empowerment of Rukun Tetangga as a driving force for progressive society, the monitoring and management of unity issues through the e-Consensus system and the implementation of the Unity Discourse programme which addresses the social deficit in the country.-Bernama