Aaron: TAR foundation helped over 9,000 youths since 1966, aims for 1,000 more over next five years

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tunku Abdul Rahman Foundation (YTAR) has empowered over 9,000 youths across Malaysia through various higher education financial assistance and programmes since its establishment in 1966.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said YTAR, which is now under the ministry’s stewardship, strives to honour the Malaysia’s first former prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj’s vision of a progressive Malaysia as enshrined in the Rukun Negara.

“The foundation holds immense potential to address challenges in regards to education where some citizens may have access to, among others, high-quality higher education, while some others do not,“ he said in a televised address in conjunction with YTAR’s 57th anniversary celebration here, today.

In the programme, YTAR formalised partnerships with eight organisations through the exchange of memorandums of understanding (MoU) valued at a total of RM7.6 million to enable higher education access to needy students from across the country.

The organisations involved are OSK Foundation, A.H.A.M Asset Management Berhad, Asia Philanthropy Circle, Yayasan Universiti Teknologi Petronas, Heriot-Watt University, University of Nottingham Malaysia, Yayasan Universiti Multimedia and Accenture Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Aaron invited corporates and individuals to help in realising YTAR’s target to assist more than 1,000 underprivileged students to pursue their tertiary studies over the next five years.

“Although Tunku Abdul Rahman is no longer with us, his hopes and optimism for the country lives on. As we remember his legacy of the past, let us also renew hope to build a future for the country.

“The foundation’s door is open for discussion and the potential is limitless. We also invite interested parties to sponsor a ‘Closing the Gap’ programme or a Tunku Scholar through the Tunku Abdul Rahman Scholarship,“ he said.

Those looking for further information can visit the following website, www.yayasantar.org.my.-Bernama