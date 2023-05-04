Ab Rauf: 10 deputy executive councillors to be announced tomorrow

MALACCA: Ten Malacca deputy executive councillors will be announced after the state executive council meeting (MMKN) tomorrow, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the appointment of the deputy councillors will also involve representatives from Pakatan Harapan (PH) to reflect the composition of the Unity Government.

“The composition (deputy exco list) is pleasing, interesting and the state assemblymen have to work together with the appointed exco members under my administration making it more solid. All executive councillors will have their deputy...to be announced tomorrow,“ he told a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony before Malacca governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam. here today.

Commenting on claims that the appointment of deputy councillors was a waste, Ab Rauf said this would depend on the existing state government administration.

He said the appointment of the deputy councillors for the 10 portfolios under his administration is in line with the existing requirements to forge closer cooperation between the two positions to develop Malacca to greater heights.

“It is up to the leadership of the day, but for me, at this time I need all the elected representatives to show that everyone is given a role to develop Malacca with me,“ he said.

In another development, he said the exco lineup matches the portfolios which have been adopted to reflect the federal cabinet which combines two to three ministries under each exco portfolio.

He said he was confident that the exco combination is now more established and they would be able to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them well, while working in unity in Malacca.

“Political maturity begins in Malacca... we have entered a new political era, generating political power through political cooperation,“ he said. - Bernama