Ab Rauf: Malacca govt to increase ferry frequency at ICQS jetty

MALACCA: The Malacca government will increase the frequency of ferry services at the state Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) jetty.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said it was part of the method to attract more tourists from Indonesia using the sea route through Melaka ICQS jetty, especially during the Visit Year (TMM) 2024.

“The frequency of the current schedule is twice a day, but the capacity of this jetty can receive four ferry landings a day, depending on the sea tide.

“So, in our campaign later, we will encourage as many passengers as possible to use this jetty, and we will also schedule more frequency,” he said at a press conference after a working visit to state ICQS, here today.

He also said that the state government is now actively improving the infrastructure at the ICQS, which is the only ICQS complex in the city centre, including deepening the river basin. -Bernama