Abang Jo: Bonus for Sarawak civil servants will only be paid at year-end

GEDONG: The Sarawak government’s financial aid or bonus payments for civil servants will only be disbursed at the end of the year, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

In fact, he said the financial aid would not be given according to certain festive seasons, including the upcoming Aidilfitri.

“Sarawak is a state that celebrates many festivals such as the Chinese New Year, Gawai and Aidilfitri and we have to be fair to all.

“So, we will disburse the (financial aid and bonus) payments at the end of the year so as to help parents make the necessary preparations for the new school session. That is more important, that’s why I give the bonus at the end of the year,” he said after attending the presentation of the compensation for the Masterplan For Mini Isthmus Gedong here today.

When tabling the state’s 2023 Budget at the State Assembly sitting on Dec 1 last year, Abang Johari announced a special incentive of a 1.5-month salary or a minimum of RM2,000 for the state’s civil servants.

He also announced a special incentive of RM500 for approximately 137,000 federal civil servants in the state and the payments of all the incentives were disbursed before the end of last year. - Bernama