Abang Jo: China's claims in new map hold no authority, won't affect Sarawak

KUCHING: China’s claims on the South China Sea as outlined in the “China Standard Map Edition 2023” have no effect on Sarawak, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said the map was not legally binding and held no authority over Malaysia as it did not comply with the international law of the sea.

He said Sarawak’s stand on the matter concurred with the federal government’s position in not recognising the map.

“The map doesn’t affect us. There’s an international law of the sea that you (nations) must comply with. This law is under the United Nations (UN) and China is a member of the UN.

“The core issue here is the (claimed) area is also Malaysia’s area, that map is not binding internationally,” he told reporters after attending Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council meeting here, today.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir said the government would send a protest note to China over the latter’s claims on the South China Sea, which also covers Malaysia's maritime areas, reiterating the Foreign Ministry’s statement on Aug 30 that Malaysia does not recognise China’s claims in the South China Sea, as outlined in the map.

On Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources issued the “China Standard Map Edition 2023” which also covers the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) maritime areas of Malaysia near Sabah and Sarawak, Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, as well as several areas in India. -Bernama