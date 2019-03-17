Abang Jo denies directive to drop ‘State’, ‘Negeri’ in official govt affairs

KUCHING: A Sarawak government directive stating that the word ‘state’ is to be dropped in all official government affairs with immediate effect was not true, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said, however, when the amendments to the Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution were being made then such an action would be consequential given that Sarawak was a signatory to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63)..

“After the amendment to be made, we (Sarawak) are no longer a state but a region,” he said, reiterating that Sarawak was still in Malaysia.

He said this after the launch of Sarawak Career and Training (Scat) Fair 2019 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), here yesterday when asked by reporters on the directive that went on social media.

According to a report in a local newspaper, the decision to abolish the words, “state””and “negeri” in all official government correspondence was announced by Abang Johari at a briefing in Betong a few days ago.

Meanwhile Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was also quoted as saying the move was made following the amendments that would be done to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution.

The MA63 was signed by the three parties, namely Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Our intention is to distinguish Sarawak from other states in Malaysia that are not the signatories of the MA63,” Abdul Karim had said. — Bernama