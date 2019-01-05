Abang Jo offers personal assistance to fire victim

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is personally contributing towards helping fire victim Datuk Yetni Adenan, whose house in Kampung Semariang Baru Phase Two was razed on Dec 24.

The CM and his wife, Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, visited Yetni Adenan, a popular local entertainer and comedian in the late 80s, at the site of the incident in Lorong Cenderawasih 4, Jalan Semariang, here.

“We are here to help fire victim Yetni Adenan have a comfortable place to stay and have asked the architect to build a new home at the same location,” he told reporters here today.

Yetni Adenan, meanwhile, was touched by the visit of and cash donation from the CM, Petra Jaya MP Datuk Fadillah Yusof as well as members of the Association of Wives of Ministers and Assistant Ministers of Sarawak (SABATI).

“Their visit shows they value my struggles as a local comedian,” Yetni said. — Bernama