Abang Jo: Sarawak remains cautious, prepared for Disease X

KUCHING: Sarawak remains cautious and is prepared in the face of the possibility of a Disease X outbreak in the state, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said there is no detailed information on the disease at the moment and Sarawak will act based on the information released by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Based on our previous experience with Covid -19 , we have to be cautious and wait for the opinion of WHO to find out what this Disease X is. Is it a fever or flu?

“Once we know the exact information, we can act and identify the vaccine,“ he told reporters after attending the Business and Entrepreneur Forum 2023 here today.

Disease X is the name coined by the WHO in 2018 for an unknown pathogen that has the potential to cause a global epidemic.

Although the nature and timing of Disease X are not yet known, health experts are reported to have expressed concerns about its impact.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre (SIDC) to be completed in 2026, may become a vaccine research centre, including for Disease X.

“The SIDC and our experts can do research not only on the cure but also on the vaccine,“ he said. - Bernama