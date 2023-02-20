Abang Jo tells Sarawakians to master English and Mandarin for state’s development

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) has advised Sarawakians to master their language skills in English and Mandarin to enhance the state’s potential to become a global player in many industries.

Abang Johari believes that with more Sarawakians being fluent in English, helping Malaysia realising its ambition to become a progressive country is possible with their fluency enabling them to master various playing fields in line with the nation’s development, The Borneo Post reported.

“That is the reason why we use English alongside Bahasa Malaysia as the official languages here in Sarawak. We understand the importance of the English language.

“If Sarawak is developed, it also means that Malaysia is developed as well. Hence, (that is) why we need to get all the knowledge that can help us achieve further development and mastering the English language can help us gain all that,” he said during an event last night in Kuching.

He added that Mandarin was just as vital in building an innovative nation, with Mandarin being one of the major languages globally, and since the state practices an open economic policy, it helps that more Sarawakians understand the language will be good for the state’s growth.

“Mandarin is an important language in the world today and we need to have more Sarawakians who can understand the language. It will be a loss for Sarawak if we don’t realise the importance of that language,” he clarified.

One of the ways the state government has encouraged Sarawakians in increasing their fluency in Mandarin is recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), however, UEC holders are required to have a credit in Bahasa Malaysia, according to Abang Johari.

He also said that UEC holders can obtain assistance needed from the Sarawak government.

