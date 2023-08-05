Abang Johari: 20,000 man-hours spent to gather input for PCDS 2030

KUCHING: The Sarawak Government spent more than 20,000 man-hours to engage with over 1,000 stakeholders from the public and private sectors to prepare the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the PCDS 2030 is the Sarawak government’s key strategy to achieve economic prosperity, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability by 2030.

“The (PCDS 2030) plan dwells in 13 sectors and presents a cohesive and robust strategy deemed necessary to address the worldwide economic disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in his speech for the 42nd International Association for Impact Assessment (IAIA) Annual Conference opening plenary here today.

His speech text was read by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Abang Johari said the plan was also meant to ensure that Sarawak could embark on a full-fledged transformation by capitalising on the megatrends around the world and transition to a low-carbon economy.

Abang Johari said the Covid-19 pandemic had caused the year 2020 to become a challenging year as it brought health and economic crisis that disrupted the world business and livelihood.

He said the pandemic had weakened the global growth prospects and Sarawak was not spared from the significant downturn and broad-based fall in its economic activities.

In coming out from the pandemic despair, as well as to transform Sarawak’s economic landscape, he said the state would need to capitalise on its natural resources while ensuring environmental sustainability to be integral in its development initiatives.

He was glad that the conference had included theme forums and sessions to discuss environmental and social sustainability, which he believed would provide many new insights into Sarawak’s development plans.

“The IAIA 2023 conference will give new insights into how impact assessment and leadership can accelerate the transformation and sustainable resilience in a world marred by adversities that require immediate, impactful solutions,” he added.

Over 600 participants from 79 countries took part in the four-day conference themed “Resilience through Impact Assessment and Leadership”. -Bernama