Abang Johari appreciates PH not contesting in Jepak by-election

KUALA LUMPUR: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) appreciates the decision of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to not nominate a candidate for the Jepak state by-election.

GPS Chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the decision sends the message that GPS is the best and most capable candidate to defend the rights of Sarawakians.

“God willing GPS will hold out. I am thankful to PH for not nominating its candidate and to PN (Perikatan Nasional) which did not do so either.

“We do not proclaim it loudly but we understand that Sarawak can only be administered by Sarawakians themselves and I hope our future will be brighter when we defend Sarawak’s current political system now,” he said.

He was speaking at the Townhall with the Sarawak Premier session held during the 2023 ‘’Lan Berambeh Anak Sarawak” programme at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), here today.

The Jepak by-election, which is being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Talib Zulpilip on Sept 15, will see a three-cornered fight between GPS, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi).

GPS candidate, Iskandar Turkee, 54, will challenge PBK’s Stevenson Joseph Sumbang, 42, and Aspirasi’s Chieng Lea Phing, 64.

Queried on the shortage of teachers in Sarawak, Abang Johari said the state government was working with the Ministry of Education to resolve the matter.

“We are focusing on training Sarawakians to be teachers in our schools. We are working with the Swinburne University of Technology, which is recognised by the Malaysian Ministry of Education, for our teachers’ training.

Abang Johari added that Sarawak were also busy preparing for the eventuality that the state may be chosen to host the 2027 SEA Games.

He said the preparations include constructing and upgrading sports facilities in the state to ensure the event is a success on par with international standards.

“We have been informed to be prepared, in case we are asked by the Youth and Sports Ministry to be the host for the 2027 Sea Games,” he said. - Bernama