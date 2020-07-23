Abang Johari confident Sarawak will achieve aspired growth by 2030

MIRI: Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) expressed his confidence that the state’s economy would be able to achieve its aspired six to eight percent growth by 2030 despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

He said it was achievable with the massive combined injection from the state’s budget allocation and foreign investment.

“With a total budget allocation of RM20 billion in these two years, our local economy would be injected with massive funds for public expenditure.

“This of course would increase consumption in the economy that would have the effect of propping up the economy,” he said during the Sarawak Day Celebration 2020 here last night.

He said there would also be another RM61 billion in terms of foreign investment in the next five to 10 years in the local economy.

Abang Johari said Sarawakians today are inheriting the legacy of their forefathers who had envisioned a better future for the generations after them.

However, he reminded that everyone was duty-bound to build on what they have received from their forefathers and there was no other way for them to do it except to unite in a common goal towards creating a ‘Sarawak Cemerlang’.

He said the state government had administered and managed the economy and natural resources well until it had grown and diversified with strong economic fundamentals apart from creating huge financial reserve.

“Now, we are in the era of digitalisation where economic prosperity rests very much on the power of technology.

“We have all the ingredients to be a prosperous state which must be based upon a sound economic policy and the unity of Sarawakians,” said Abang Johari.

Also present at the event were Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib and state dignitaries. — Bernama