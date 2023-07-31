Abang Johari, Hajiji’s presence sends clear message of GPS, GRS support of Unity Gov’t

KUCHING: The presence of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor with Unity Government candidates during nomination day on Saturday sends a clear message of Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) support of the Unity Government.

Senior Fellow of the National Council of Professors (MPN), Datuk Dr Jeniri Amir said the presence of both leaders was very significant, and not only shows their commitment and sincerity of their support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim but also to component parties of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Unity Government.

Abang Johari, the GPS chairman, and Hajiji, the GRS chairman, joined Anwar to escort Unity Government candidates during nominations for the Selangor state election on Saturday.

The support of the two leaders of the biggest political coalitions in Borneo was of utmost importance in ensuring national political stability and sent a message to voters in the six states to support PH and BN during the upcoming elections.

He was of the opinion that the show of support by the two leaders should be emulated by other leaders in both their coalitions to further shore up voter confidence towards the Unity Government.

“Reinforced efforts, energy and strategy from the Sabah and Sarawak coalitions would surely impact the voting pattern during the state elections and reflect the understanding and spirit of solidarity with PH and BN leaders in the Peninsula,” he added. -Bernama