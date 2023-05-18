Abang Johari: Sarawak needs to preserve unity, racial harmony

KUCHING: Sarawak needs to continue to preserve and prioritise the aspect of unity and racial harmony without setting aside the sanctity of Islam, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said division due to racial issues will only harm Sarawak which will celebrate its 60 years of independence on July 22.

“It (unity) is a crucial foundation for a society to move forward. After 60 years of independence, now Sarawak has the potential to become a high-income and developed state by 2030,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Imam As-Syafi’i International Seminar at the Borneo Convention Centre, Kuching, organised by the Sarawak Mufti Department, here today.

Abang Johari said that although there are times when Sarawakians, who are made up of different races and religions, have differences in terms of opinion, the matter has never resulted in a major conflict.

“This is what we need, to look after each other, and it is important that we understand religion through the right and proper channels,” he said.

The seminar, themed ‘Sustainability of Fiqh As-Syafi’i in Driving the Prosperity of the Ummah’, brought together 1,300 participants from Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Jordan and Yemen. -Bernama