Abang Johari: Sarawak plans to set up special fund for smart agriculture project

KUCHING: The Sarawak government plans to set up a special fund to finance the smart agriculture project, which has been successfully conducted by a local university, to increase the production of the food industry in the state.

Sarawak Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix), said that to start smart agriculture requires high costs, because it involves technology.

“For example, a project by students and lecturers of ICATS University College (an institution of higher learning owned by the Sarawak government) in Kampung Kaba (near Saratok), which produce animal feed from biomass, seems to have been successful.

“So I ask them to study related technology. This investment involves a lot of funds and is risky, so there needs to be venture capital to be given to students who choose biotechnology as their career after finishing their studies... we will find a way,” he said.

He said this after officiating the First International Conference on Biotechnology, Smart Farming, and Entrepreneurship for Food Security).

Speaking at the event, Abang Johari said that, through the conference, various beneficial interactions could be discussed and presented between industry experts and stakeholders.

“The round table discussion, comprising distinguished experts, policymakers, and key players, will hopefully lead to valuable insights on sustainable agriculture and improving food security systems, subsequently contributing to the body of knowledge in the agricultural industry.

“Significantly, the conference coincides with Sarawak Agrofest 2023, which celebrates and showcases achievements, innovations, and developments in the agriculture sector in Sarawak,” he said. -Bernama