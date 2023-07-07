Abang Johari: Sarawak’s high-income status proof of the state well-built economy

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The recent announcement by the World Bank declaring Sarawak as a high-income state is based on statistical economic data, indicating that the state’s economy is progressing well, according to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said although some questioned the status, the state government would continue its plans to develop the people’s economic ecosystem in the state under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030).

“Our income has exceeded the World Bank’s (high-income state) threshold, which is why they believe Sarawak is now a high-income state,” he told reporters after officiating the Al Malik Mosque here today.

He said the three important factors for increasing income are talent development, basic infrastructure and technology.

“So, if we have a strong foundation, our income and the living conditions of our people will improve by 2030,” he said.

Yesterday, the World Bank’s senior economist for Malaysia Dr Apurva Sanghi announced via his Twitter account that Sarawak has successfully achieved the status of a high-income state, with the state’s gross national income (GNI) surpassing the high-income threshold of US$13,205 (RM61,500).

According to Apurva, this was based on the World Bank’s conversion of the data obtained from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

He said other states also categorised as high-income are Labuan, Kuala Lumpur and Penang. -Bernama