Abang Johari: Sarawak spends RM2.7b to strengthen education

BINTULU: Sarawak government has spent RM2.7 billion since 2020 to strengthen the state’s education system, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that of that amount, RM2 billion was spent to upgrade the infrastructure while RM700 million was spent for educational purposes.

“Sometimes, the allocation from the federal government for school infrastructure repairs is delayed, so we need to use our funds to cover the expenses.

“For me, this is an important investment because we are nurturing our own talent and workforce for the future,” he said in his speech when officiating the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) Bintulu, built by Petronas, here today.

MRSM Bintulu, costing RM122 million, will be operational in March 2024, thus providing opportunities for 450 students in Sarawak to receive quality education and fostering interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Meanwhile, in a related development, Abang Johari said every school should have a complete laboratory for practical STEM lessons and not just theory.

On Sept 23, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government would build laboratories in every district to strengthen STEM education among youths in the state. -Bernama