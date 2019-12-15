Abang Johari to consider giving an extra day off for Christmas in Sarawak

BAU: An extra public holiday for Christmas would be given, provided that there is an allocation in the Sarawak Gazette, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

However, he says he would have to check the gazette first, as the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government is subject to the rule of law.

“If there’s space, we will give (the extra hioliday); if there’s no more allocation, then we negotiate,” he said in response to an appeal for an extra holiday from Tasik Biru assemblymen Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, who is also chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Zone 4A, during a ‘Leaders Meet the People’ session in Krokong here yesterday.

“If there’s space, what’s wrong in giving? If holiday, holiday ‘lah’. What’s wrong in giving, if there’s any allocation in the gazette?” said Abang Johari, adding that Sarawakians would have no problem celebrating Christmas together, if compared with most people in Peninsular Malaysia, ‘who would fight over small matters like halal and non-halal launderettes’.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal recently announced Dec 24 and 25 as Christmas public holidays in Sabah, meant to facilitate the Christians to return to their hometowns and celebrate the festivities. — TheBorneoPost