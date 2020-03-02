Abang Johari to decide whether GPS accepts cabinet posts

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will leave it to its chairman and Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on whether to take up positions in the federal cabinet under new Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

GPS chief whip, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said today, the matter was decided in a meeting between the coalition top leadership and all its MPs in Kuala Lumpur last night.

“The full mandate was given to Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, the Sarawak Chief Minister and chairman of GPS to decide whether we will be in the Federal Government to take up Cabinet posts or not,” he said in a statement.

According to GPS, there is so far no discussion on cabinet posts with Muhyiddin, as the focus of the coalition was only on national political stability and the interest of the state.

“For the time being, GPS only looks at the interest of the nation to ensure the return of political stability to the country and that the interest of Sarawak is given priority,” he said and added that there is no compromise for GPS on the two matters with its support for Muhyiddin.

Fadillah said GPS has also decided not to join Muafakat Nasional or any other coalitions and would instead continue to stand as a local Sarawak political entity which is not affiliated to any other coalition.

He said GPS made the decision to heed the call of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who wanted all political parties to express their views and state their stand to resolve the country’s political crisis.

“With the appointment of the 8th Prime Minister, the government can now devote its attention to strengthen the country’s economy and finance and address the daily burdens faced by the people while restoring investor confidence,” he added. - Bernama