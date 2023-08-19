Abang Johari to visit three destinations in Europe starting Monday

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) will commence a week-long working visit to Sweden, Norway and London on Monday.

According to a statement issued by his office late last night, his visit to Sweden is primarily to benchmark the country’s ombudsman legislation and implementation.

“Previously, the Premier had made known the intention of the Sarawak government to strengthen the role and functions of the ombudsman through the drafting of the Sarawak Ombudsman Ordinance with Sweden as a model,” the statement said.

Sweden is chosen as a benchmarking partner as it is renowned for its rich and honourable legacy in upholding democratic principles, human rights, transparency and accountability.

“Its (Sweden) highly regarded ombudsman institution is instrumental in safeguarding citizens’ rights and interests while also promoting good governance and effective public administration since its establishment in 1809,” it said.

During the visit, Abang Johari, who will be accompanied by Deputy Premier and Sarawak Minister for International Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, will also engage with Swedish energy authorities and power operators.

Meanwhile, his visit to Norway aims to gain insights into the development and operation of onshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen facilities in Bergen.

He will meet with officials of the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and hold discussions with industry players on CCS, net-zero emission and decarbonisation initiatives.

The Sarawak Premier will then fly to London to cap off the weeklong visit with a meeting with Shell’s top officials at the multinational’s headquarters in the British capital.

State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and several Sarawak government and government-linked companies (GLCs) top officials will join him on the trip. -Bernama