Abang Johari: Unity Gov’t anchored on inclusivity for national development

KUCHING: The federal Unity Government is not just a coalition of political parties but is an administration based on the Malaysia MADANI principle of prioritising inclusivity and togetherness for the sake of national prosperity, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the close cooperation between the state government and the federal leadership led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was established on the commitment to strengthen unity and prosperity for all.

“Malaysia needs a strong government that is anchored on political stability to ensure more rapid development,” he said when launching the Sarawak-level National Month and Fly Jalur Gemilang campaign here today.

He said good relations with the federal government had enabled Sarawak to receive development allocations totalling RM5.6 billion this year.

“We will continue to intensify cooperation with the federal government, and I am confident that this joint commitment will lead to us getting even more allocations,” he said.

On today’s ceremony, Abang Johari said this year’s event was different in that it incorporated patriotic elements together with uniformed units based on the theme of unity in diversity, which is in line with Malaysia Madani.

He believed that the programmes held throughout the month in conjunction with National Day and Malaysia Day would further boost patriotism and nationalism among people in the state.

He said the programmes, organised by the Information Department (JAPEN) in collaboration with police and Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad, were very significant for the people.

“We in Sarawak are a model of unity in diversity, as here we are anchored on the concept of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ (Together in Unity). The prime minister has adapted this concept for implementation throughout Malaysia,” he added.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Sarawak Federal Secretary Ahmad Nadzri Mohd Hassan, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki and Sarawak JAPEN director Jaafar Jantan.-Bernama