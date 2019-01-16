Abdul Azeez allowed bail of RM800,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, who pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting bribes, totalling RM5.2 million, in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah, and nine counts of money laundering, involving nearly RM140 million, was allowed bail of RM800,000 in one surety by the sessions court here.

His brother, Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Rahim, 61, who pleaded not guilty to abetting Abdul Azeez, 52, in committing the alleged offences, was allowed bail of RM500,000 in one surety.

Judge Azura Alwi ordered the two brothers to pay the bail today and also for them to surrender their passports to the court pending disposal of their cases.

The court also allowed an application by former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who has been appointed senior deputy public prosecutor and is leading the prosecution team, for Abdul Latif’s case to be heard jointly with the corruption and money laundering cases facing Abdul Azeez.

Azura also set March 27 for mention for submission of documents.

Earlier, Sri Ram offered amount of RM800,000 and RM500,000 in one surety each for Abdul Azeez and Abdul Latif, respectively, with no objection raised by their lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik.

The corruption charges against Abdul Azeez, and for abetment in the case of Abdul Latif, were read out separately before Azura.

Abdul Azeez, who is Umno Supreme Council member, also pleaded not guilty to nine money laundering charges before sessions court judge Rozina Ayob, but the case was later transferred to Azura’s court.

Among those present during the proceedings were former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operation) Datuk Seri Azam Baki and president of Pemantau Malaysia Baharu, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

The two brothers, who arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at 8.12am accompanied by several MACC officers, posted their bail at 1.15am today. — Bernama