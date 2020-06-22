Abdul Azeez, brother withdraw appeals against court’s dismissal of bid for case transfer

PUTRAJAYA: Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and his brother Datuk Abdul Latif have withdrawn their appeals against a High Court’s dismissal to transfer their cases from the sessions court to the High Court.

Abdul Azeez, who is also Umno Supreme Council member, is facing three counts of allegedly receiving bribes totalling RM5.2 million over road projects in Perak and Kedah, and nine counts of money laundering of nearly RM140 million, while Abdul Latif faces two charges of allegedly abetting Abdul Azeez in receiving the bribes.

Court of Appeal three-member bench comprising Datuk Yaacob Md Sam, Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail and High Court judge Datuk Wira Ahmad Nasfy Yasin subsequently struck out the appeals.

Justice Yaacob who chaired the bench said the case would remain in the sessions court.

Earlier, lawyer M. Athimulan appearing for both brothers informed the court that his instruction was to withdraw the appeals. Both cases were separately called up by the court today.

Abdul Azeez, 53, and Abdul Latif, 62, were given an exemption by the court not to attend today’s proceeding.

Athimulan explained to the court that the Attorney-General’s Chambers had applied for transfer of Abdul Azeez and Abdul Latif’s cases from the Sessions Court to the High Court and the defence supported the prosecution’s application.

He said they then filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision on Nov 28, last year in dismissing the prosecution’s application to transfer the cases to the High Court but the prosecution did not file the appeal.

On the corruption charges, Abdul Azeez was alleged to have committed the offences at the CIMB Bank, UAB Tower branch in Jalan Tun Perak, Kuala Lumpur on Dec 8, 2010, and at Affin Bank Bhd in Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, Selangor on June 13, 2017, and April 10, last year.

For the money laundering charges, Abdul Azeez was accused of committing the offences around the Klang Valley between March 8, 2010, and Aug 30, last year.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latif is accused of abetting Abdul Azeez who is alleged to have received RM4 million in cash from one Mohammad Redzuan as gratification to help Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd secure a road project through limited tender from the Works Ministry.

The project involved the Pantai Baru Coastal Expressway: Upgrading Works of Federal Road FT005 (Teluk Intan to Kampung Lekir, Perak) worth RM644,480,000.

Both offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Bhd in Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, Selangor between June 13, 2017, and April 10, last year.

The trial has been fixed on Aug 18.

Deputy public prosecutor How May Ling appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama