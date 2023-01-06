Abdul Hadi: Offer for PAS to join unity gov’t made just after GE15

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadil Awang claimed today that the offer for the party to join the Unity Government was not made recently, but just after the 15th general election in November.

“(an offer was made to join the government)... but just after the general election, not recently,” he told reporters when met at the Terengganu International Summit 2023 (TIS2023) at Taman Tamadun Islam here today.

Abdul Hadi claimed that at that time, PAS was besieged with offers from various political alliances, but the party remained steadfast in sticking with Perikatan Nasional (PN), adding that the coalition had even opened its doors to other parties as well.

PAS leaders reportedly claimed recently that ‘certain individuals’ had contacted them for a meeting to discuss, among others, the possibility of PAS joining the Unity Government.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denied such claims.

UMNO president and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also said that there was no such offer made. - Bernama