Abdul Hadi’s health condition is improving — Ahmad Samsuri

KUALA TERENGGANU: The health of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang is improving, said Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

He said the Marang MP, who is currently being treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN), is expected to be discharged soon.

“His health condition has improved. To me, he seems cheerful and is excited to be back to serve the people,” the PAS vice-president told reporters when met at the Outreach Vaccination Centre organised by Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kesom, here today.

On June 6, Batu Buruk assemblyman Muhammad Khalil, who is also Abdul Hadi’s son, informed that his father had been admitted to IJN after complaining that he was unwell. — Bernama